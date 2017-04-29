Metro area preparing for potential flooding

There is a plaque by the bar that shows just how high the water got during 2015 flooding in Valley Park (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – People across the Metro area are preparing for flooding since between 4 and 8-inches of rain is expected to fall over a five-day span.

The Meramec River is expected to crest at about 41-feet midweek, which is below the 2015 record of about 44-feet, according to 4Warn Meteorologist Kristen Cornett.

The Army Corps Of Engineers has opened an Emergency Operations Center in the area. Inside the center, they will closely watch the forecasts and monitor the river levels across the area to help determine where to send crews.

“Right now we still got the damages from the 2015 flood events, so we’ve got contractors out on the ground at a lot of the levees, we’ve got some areas not in too good of a shape,” said Matt Hunn, with the Army Corps Of Engineers.

With flooding expected along the Meramec and other rivers, cities surrounding them are asking for help sandbagging. The City of DeSoto is asking volunteers to meet at the city’s Fire Department at 8 a.m. and Union is looking for volunteers to help remove supplies from Dickey Bub, located at 1 Union Village Shopping Center.

Police in Sunset Hills said sandbags are available to residents at businesses at the following locations: West Watson and Weber Hill, Forest Path, Commuter Lot Mo. 30 and Kennerly Road and Watson Trail Park - Shelter C.

In Pacific, Mayor Jeff Palmore and the board of aldermen held an emergency meeting on Friday to formulate a plan for responding to the flood threat. City officials said they are planning a large sandbagging operation but haven't announced where those efforts will take place.

On Saturday, MoDot reported that there is a "very good chance" that Route 141 at I-44 will be underwater before the morning rush hour on Monday, May 1, and could remain underwater throughout the week. Drivers are advised to start planning detours now.

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) crews are also trying to get ahead of any potential flooding. Crews spent Friday making sure storm drains were clear of any debris, especially on roads known to flood. If storm drains are not working, MSD asks that residents call them at 314-768-6260.

