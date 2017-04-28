School district: Bus driver in Mascoutah crash wasn't distracted

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A school bus was involved in a crash on Highway 161 that injured ten students Tuesday morning.

Officials first reported that the crash occurred due to a fight between students. But, the Mascoutah School District said the bus driver was not distracted before the crash.

In a letter sent home to parent’s Friday evening, the district said based on surveillance video there was no fight and the driver was not distracted.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.