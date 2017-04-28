Boston double murder suspect busted in St. Louis after using Airbnb

52-year-old Carlton Henderson was arrested in St. Louis recently in connection to a murder that happened in Boston in 1988. Credit: SLMPD

A nearly 30-year-old Boston cold case could come to a close thanks to an uncanny arrest.

St. Louis police arrested 52-year-old Carlton Henderson, a man sought for the 1988 double murder of 26-year-old William Medina and 22-year-old Antonio Reis.

"You only screen people so much, you know?" said Doug Larson, the man who rented out a room to Henderson in his Grove neighborhood home on the 4200 block of Swan Avenue.

Larson tells News 4 he believes Henderson was booking the room and was residing in Arizona.

"He didn't stay here one night," said Larson. "In fact, as soon as he arrived, the police came. He aroused suspicion by some neighbors who know me around here and called the police because they were concerned somebody was breaking into my house."

News 4 talked to the man who made the call to alert officers.

"I didn't know he had those cases against him," said the neighbor. "Now I'm really glad I called on him."

"It's actually surreal, we're still trying to digest it," said Medina's sister Marivelle Crespo.

Crespo was 16-years-old when her brother was shot and killed nearly 30 years ago.

"I knew they were going to keep trying, but it didn't seem like it was going to happen so many years later, it's just amazing," said Crespo.

Henderson is being held without bond at the St. Louis City Jail. He'll be arraigned in St. Louis before returning to Boston, no word on when that will happen.

