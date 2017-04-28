O'Fallon PD searching for missing, endangered woman with behavioral disorders

OFALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon Police Department is looking for a missing/endangered woman who was last seen Friday evening.

Thirty-eight-year-old Katherine Lazares was last seen in the area of Twin Chimney’s Subdivision.

Lazares is described as a white woman, 4’11" and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

Lazares suffers from severe emotional and behavioral disorders and can be aggressive if confronted.

Anyone with information should call the O’Fallon Police Department at (636) 240-3200.

