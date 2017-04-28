The City of Pacific braces for flooding

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents and business owners in Pacific are preparing for major flooding, less than a year-and-a-half after the community experienced a record setting flood along the Meramec River.



"Not again," said Norbert Gildehaus, owner of Gildhaus Comfort Systems.



He said water was as high as 5' 7" during the previous flood. On Friday, employees and friends were helping him pack company records and move them and equipment to another location.



Also on Friday, the National Weather Service updated it's forecast for how high the Meramec River is expected to rise after two days of rainfall predicted this weekend. The forecast calls for the river to crest at 29.5 feet which is expected to cause major flooding.



Jim Nantz told News 4 that his house flooded in January, so he's taking steps to minimize the damage this year.



"I got friends with trucks and trailers coming tomorrow, better safe than sorry," said Nance.



There's a sense of frustration among residents that they're dealing with another threat of flooding so soon after the last flood.



"I'm shocked, this can't happen to us again. I mean we lost so much stuff the first time," said Toyey Capestro.



Mayor Jeff Palmore and the board of aldermen held an emergency meeting on Friday to formulate a plan for responding to the flood threat. City officials are planning a large sandbagging operation but haven't announced where those efforts will take place.



