Belleville man charged in connection to 2016 drunk driving death

Charges have been issued against a Belleville man following a drunk driving death in December 2016.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged 33-year-old Jason E. Lamb with one felony count of aggravated DUI involving death and two misdemeanor counts of cause child to be endangered.

The accident happened on December 19, 2016, when Lamb allegedly drove his vehicle on Illinois Route 158 at Roachtown Rd near Millstadt while under the influence of alcohol. Lamb was then involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of Marlene A. Horn.

Two children, both under the age of 18, were in Lamb's vehicle at the time of the accident.

