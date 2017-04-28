Body found in Mississippi River

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A body was found near the city limits of East Carondolet in St. Clair County on the Mississippi River.

At 11:51 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police was requested by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to investigate the body.

Officials said the body is that of a 38-year-old white man who was wearing a dark blue colored shirt.

Officials are still working on identifying the man. Once he is identified, his name will be made public after next of kin is notified.

Anyone will information regarding the man’s identity is asked to contact Special Agent David Wargo of the Illinois State Police at (618) 346-3765.

