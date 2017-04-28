Officials may ban bikes in the Loop due to trolley track safety concerns

St. Charles city leaders are looking at potentially bringing back the trolley despite it once being deemed a waste of tax payer dollars (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Signs have been posted along the Delmar Loop to warn bicyclists to avoid the new trolley line tracks so their tires don’t get stuck.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, University City officials are looking into whether the safest option would be to ban bikes altogether along a portion of the Loop.

University City leaders emphasize the ultimate goal is to prevent bicycle accident injuries.

One bicyclist in the Loop is supporting the idea.

“I feel it’s a great idea, don’t know how they would execute it because there are a lot of bikes through here to pick up food and a lot of kids who go to school and want to ride their bikes up here,” Bicyclist Grant Nunn said.

The University City Council would have to approve the bicycle ban if it got to that point.

Other options that are being considered include putting a rubberized substance in the gap in the trolley rails or continuing to advise bicyclists about safer alternative routes.

