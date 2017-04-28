Foster mom charged in 3-year-old child's death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a child in December 2015.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Christina Denise Bell physically abused the 3-year-old child and he later died as a result of his injuries.

Bell was the child’s foster mom and had primary care of him when the incident took place.

She has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a class A felony.

