Man struck by lightning while working in yard

Where the lightning strike took place. (Credit: KMOV)

GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was injured after lightning struck in the 5800 block of Roach Road Friday afternoon.

Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian said the 50-year-old man was working in his yard when lightning struck a nearby tree about 50 feet off the ground.

Although he was not directly struck by the lightning, he did suffer injuries.

The man was transported to an area hospital and then was transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

According to the victims family, he is in stable condition and is being treated at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

More information will become available as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved