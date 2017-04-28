Man dies after being hit by train in Alton

One person has died after being struck by a train overnight in Alton.

Police say 37-year-old Jeremiah J. Greene was pronounced dead at 11:00 pm last night at Alton Steel Incorporated. Greene was not an employee of Alton Steel.

The death is currently being investigated by the Alton Police Department, and toxicology reports will be performed.

Additional information is limited at this time.

