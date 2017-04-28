Officer-involved accident in North County

A Hazelwood police officer was injured in a crash on North New Florissant Road on April 28, 2017. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A police officer has been involved in an accident in north St. Louis County.

Emergency dispatchers said the crash, which involved three cars, happened after 2:00 p.m. Friday at North New Florissant Road and Connolly Drive, near McCluer High School.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the officer is with the Hazelwood Police Department. The officer sustained injuries, but they are not considered to be life-threatening, according to the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

Police say a still car veered into traffic, causing the accident.

No other information was made immediately available.

