Bishop DuBourg alumnae reunited with missing class ring after nearly 50 years

A Bishop DuBourg High School alumnae has been reunited with her class ring that had been missing for several decades.

Cindy Greenwell, a class of 1968 alumnae, lost the ring after giving it to her boyfriend, Bill Greenwell, on a date in Pilot Knob, Missouri. Although the two are married now, Cindy says they had given up searching for the ring long ago.

The ring was located almost 50 years later by Mike Gozia, a Department of Natural Resources Officers who was metal detecting in Pilot Knob when he came across a gold ring with a red center stone. The ring was engraved with the initials 'CJM' and the class year of 1968, sending Gozia on a mission to track down the ring's owner.

After Gozia reached out to the school on Facebook, Marketing Director Danielle Pipitone and Data and Records Manager Joyce Mard used the details of the ring to track down any potential alumni it could belong to.

Cindy enthusiastically responded after being contacted by the school, and later met up with Gozia to receive the ring. She thanked Gozia for not only finding the ring after all these years, but also for getting her husband "out of the dog house."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved