Nearly 200 animals rescued from southwest Missouri home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 200 animals rescued from a home in southwest Greene County are being prepared for adoption at the Humane Society of Missouri's office in St. Louis.

The Greene County Sheriff's office says in a news release deputies went to the home on Wednesday after responding to a report of possible animal abuse and neglect.

The owner, who could no longer afford to care for the animals, voluntarily turned them over to the Humane Society on Thursday.

The animals included 13 dogs, 53 rabbits, four chickens, 23 partridges, 87 pigeons and quail. Another 27 birds were found dead at the home.