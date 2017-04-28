Snyder family accepts Medal of Honor during memorial breakfast

Blake Snyder's family accepted the Medal of Honor from St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar (Credit: Steve Stenger)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The family of fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder accepted the Medal of Honor awarded to him Friday morning.

According to tweet by St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, the Medal of Honor was awarded to Snyder for “his courage and sacrifice” during the St. Louis County Police Department’s 40th Annual Memorial Ceremony Breakfast.

Snyder was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call in South County on October 6, 2016.

This morning the family of fallen @stlcountypd Officer Blake Snyder accepts the Medal of Honor awarded to him for his courage and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/VLR3yHnzMu — Steve Stenger (@StengerSTLCo) April 28, 2017

The breakfast honors first responders from the county who lost their lives.

