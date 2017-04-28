$1 sub day at Jimmy John's Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you have $1 you can get a sub at Jimmy John’s Tuesday.

The gourmet sandwich shop is offering $1 subs as part of their nationwide customer appreciation day on May 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

“$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John’s owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh™ is all about,” said founder Jimmy John Liautaud.

The offer is only good for in-store purchases. Limit one sub person.

