Emergency crews in Earth City after car crashes into building

Firefighters in the 3790 block of Corporate Center Drive after a car crashed into it Friday (Credit: KMOV)

EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called to a building in Earth City after a car crashed into it Friday morning.

The car crashed into a building in the 3790 block of Corporate Center Drive around 7 a.m.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.