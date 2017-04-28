Emergency crews in Earth City after car crashes into building - KMOV.com

Emergency crews in Earth City after car crashes into building

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Firefighters in the 3790 block of Corporate Center Drive after a car crashed into it Friday (Credit: KMOV) Firefighters in the 3790 block of Corporate Center Drive after a car crashed into it Friday (Credit: KMOV)

EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called to a building in Earth City after a car crashed into it Friday morning.

The car crashed into a building in the 3790 block of Corporate Center Drive around 7 a.m.

No other details have been released.

