Goody Goody Diner worker greets customers with words woven to inspire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A north St. Louis diner host is known for treating every customer with a smile and impactful words.

Sylvester Bell greets customers with words woven to inspire.

After retiring from teaching, Bell went to work at the diner. He keeps a little notebook at his station where he writes down his rhymes, which he shares with customers who need encouragement.

“I give ‘em a send away and a going in,” he said.

He even wrote one for News 4’s Steve Harris: “Believe in yourself is the key to your success. No wonder you can take pictures ‘cause you definitely are the best.”

Bell said he does it to try to make a difference in the customers’ lives.

“We don’t know what people are going through in their lives,” he said. “We don’t know what else is gonna happen to them, or what financial problems they might have, so if I can make a difference in their lives. I’ve got a line for everything possible that it could be.”

