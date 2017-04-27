Proposed plan for lane reduction on Gravois is dead

Residents stood outside the open house with signs that said “We love cars” and “great streets = slow streets.” (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis County will not reduce lanes on a portion of Gravois Road in Affton.

News 4 was the first to tell you about the plans to reduce a stretch from River Des Peres to Mackenzie from five lanes to three.

That plan would have created more parking and bigger sidewalks.

However, the county decided against the plan after getting mixed feedback from the Affton community.

