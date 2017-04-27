South County man says politician is preventing his business from growing

Rob McManus said he may have to close part of his construction company because it isn't being allowed to expand. Credit: KMOV

A South County businessman said an attempt to grow his business is stalled because of his own representative on the St. Louis County Council.

Rob McManus said eight of his employees at his construction company will be out of work next week if he can’t move to the site of the former Tee Time Amusement Park on LeMay Ferry Road. McManus owns the site.

“We have to be out of this building next week, this should have been approved and we should be in our new building already,” said McManus.

The person blocking the move is St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas, who represents South County.

“For a lot of reasons, I just didn’t feel this particular use was appropriate for this location and I believe it’s my responsibility as a councilman to vet that,” said Trakas.

Trakas contends McManus’ company is a bad fit for the area, but the St. Louis County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project. Some neighbors told News 4 they do not oppose the business opening nearby.

“I’m all for it, this is getting bad over here, it was being run down for 20 years,” said a nearby resident.

However, the project cannot move forward unless Trakas changes his mind and it is approved the St. Louis County Council.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.