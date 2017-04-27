As threat of flooding looms, local community remembers 2015 floods

Three days of heavy rain right after Christmas led to the wettest December on record and historic flooding on the Meramec river. (Credit: KMOV)

"Fenton was on a complete island that day. I was watching the news and every outlet to get into Fenton was completely blocked off," said Samantha Gordon.

Gordon said the water did not make it up to where she works as a bartender at Trueman's Place, leading to a boost in sales.

"We were absolute jammed packed. It was a great day for business," she said.

Another business, Joe Clark's, did get drenched.

"They tried to start sandbagging but they realized it was going to five of six feet higher," said Joe Engel, a patron at Joe Clark's.

There is even a plaque by the bar that shows just how high water got.

"Nothing will ever exceed the flood level we had that day," he said.

Was he right? News 4 went to the National Weather Service for the answer.

"We had a lot more rain back then. This is a less significant event," said Mark Fuchs, hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

All eyes are on the weather this weekend and the Meramec river.

"You never know. You can get two inches of rain or 10 inches of rain. That is Missouri weather for you," said Gordon.

