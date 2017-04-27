MetroLink security in Metro East tightens following recent crime

There will soon be more officers patrolling MetroLink stops in the Metro East.

The St. Clair County Sheriff said they'll have uniformed deputies at every MetroLink stop in the county.

The goal is to have them in place within the next week.

The officers will be on duty from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

The extra security comes after recent crimes including two murders, one on a train and the other on a platform.

St. Louis County has also added extra officers since the incidents.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved