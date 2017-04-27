Teens accused of Pokemon Go robberies facing charges for other alleged crimes

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

Three teens accused of using Pokemon Go to rob people are facing more charges.

Shane Baker, Brett Miller and Jamie Warner, all 18 are facing 22 felony counts of first-degree robbery and attempted robbery.

Prosecutors allege the teens went on a three-hour crime spree in July, pointing guns at people and robbing them.

All three were charged in St. Charles County for allegedly using Pokemon Go to lure victims so they could rob them.

