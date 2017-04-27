Reward offered for info that leads to arrest in fatal hit-and-run that killed girl

A child was hit by a car and killed near the intersection of Labadie and Norwood Thursday night. Credit: KMOV

Police have identified the 6-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Janell Rice was in the 5100 block of Labadie, near the intersection of Norwood, when she was hit by a car that appeared to be racing another vehicle, police said. Family members said the girl was outside playing when the car struck her near the curb around 8 p.m., family members said.

"Right after it happened, I heard all the screaming and I came out here and the baby was laying on the ground and then they start pumping. Pumping her real hard, trying to save her life. Mama was screaming," said neighbor Angela Washington.

Rice was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit the girl left the scene, police said. The vehicle was described by police as a four-door Nissan Altima light in color with block trim and tinted windows.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

