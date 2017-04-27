De Soto residents brace for possible flooding

Residents and first responders in De Soto are making preparations for the possibility of flooding along the Joachim Creek over the weekend.



"I hope this creek can handle it, there's a lot of water that comes through here," said Larry Mueller.



With as much as 6 inches of rain in the forecast, some residents are nervous.



"Well, we're worried. Last night we were worried and we're going to be worried every time it rains," said Perry Molens.

Joachim Creek has flooded three times in the last three years.



Police Chief Rick Draper told News 4 his department will be ready if flooding happens this time.

"We're gong to have a command center set up if we need it at the city fire house. We got our Code Red ready to go to send notifications. We got personnel

on standby ready to come in if we think it's going to flood, to start early evacuations if we can," Draper said.



Firefighters are also preparing for the possibility of evacuations.



"We have several people who have swift water rescue training and we have the equipment at the ready and we've check all that to make sure it's ready to go," said Chief Paul Mayer with the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District.









