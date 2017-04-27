Students working to end stigma of mental illness

Students at Kirkwood High School are working to end the stigma of mental illness.
The school’s journalism students started a suicide watch program last year with the goal of opening the lines of communication about mental illness.
Outside speakers have also been brought in to get the kids talking together.
Kirkwood students are also working with other schools on similar events.
