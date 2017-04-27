Parents in Metro East district notified of fight, possible threat

Parents of high school students in the Cahokia School District are being notified about a fight through a robo-call Thursday night.

The phone call will talk about threats of gun violence and an investigation. Some parents tell News 4 that they believe the call should’ve already come by now.

Michelle Young says her ninth-grade daughter got on the school bus the morning of the fight.

“She messaged me when she got on the bus saying kids on social media were saying there was going to be a shooting at the school,” said Young.

Superintendent Art Ryan says precautions were taken when students arrived at school Thursday morning.

“I spoke with the Chief of Police last evening, he sent a couple extra officers for extra presence, go ahead and wand students as a precaution,” said Ryan.

Young said parents should have been notified about the threat beforehand.

“They should have sent out a robo-call to let us know. If you can call about PTA meetings and trivia night.” said Young.

