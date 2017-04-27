Man arrested following attempted kidnapping in Cahokia

Police in Cahokia arrested a man who was allegedly planning to kidnap an employee from a local business.

According to the police report, 53-year-old Kevin S. Brown of Tennessee pulled into the business in an older Winnebago RV which he said was having mechanical issues. Brown then managed to allegedly lure the employee into the RV for a test drive, taking them out of Cahokia into an unincorporated part of Dupo, where Brown then held the subject hostage with a firearm, police said. Shots were fired, but the victim was not struck.

Police located Brown driving towards I-255. A short pursuit followed, ending on Denovian Ct. in Cahokia. Brown was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, who was not injured, was located on Stolle Rd. just south of Cahokia after dialing 911.

According to police, the victim owed money to a member of Brown's family for an above board property transaction. Brown had been in the area for about a month following a death in his family, and police suspect he carried out this kidnapping as a means of intimidating the victim to pay off the debt.

