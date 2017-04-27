Complaints against St. Charles County business pile up

Customers claim they paid thousands and received nothing.

Cardinal Home Improvements, based in Cottleville, Missouri, is facing numerous consumer complaints.

"I feel completely robbed," said Jill Templeton of Overland.

Templeton paid Cardinal Home Improvements $3,500 for a patio cover, but so far she's received nothing.

Sisters Barb and Kathy Velker of St. Charles paid Cardinal Home Improvements nearly $40,000 for home renovations including a kitchen, but after floors and walls were torn out, work abruptly stopped.

The Velkers say materials including cabinets were paid for, but never delivered.

Fighting back tears Barb Velker said, "I wake up every day going through it over and over again."

In O'Fallon, Missouri, Sherida Smith paid Cardinal Home Improvements more than $14,000 for a backyard fence.

Smith says she was satisfied with the job, but angry when she received a notice of "intent to lien" from an East Peoria, Illinois supply company.

"I wouldn't wish this on anybody," said Smith.

The notice is from L/S Building Products and claims Cardinal Home Improvements owes more than $7,600 for materials.

According to a representative with L/S Building Products, three other homeowners are receiving the same "intent to lien" notice after Cardinal Home Improvements bounced checks totaling $18,000.

Smith is filing a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General because she claims Cardinal Home Improvements provided her with a signed lien waiver for the full amount paid.

Smith provided a copy of that lien waiver to News 4.

Cardinal Home Improvements is operated by Jeff Fawcett.

Fawcett says he's making "every attempt to get them done," referring to the complaints.

Fawcett also tells News 4 "there are some legal things going on, on my behalf against some other individuals with some tampering and sabotage."

He tells News 4 a competitor interfered with his business.

The Cardinal Home Improvements storefront was dark and locked during a recent visit by News 4.

A lawsuit filed in St. Charles County reveals Cardinal Home Improvements is being sued for back rent at its business address.

Fawcett claims he is open for business, but admits there have been recent problems with his main phone number.

A notice posted on the front door offers consumers an alternative number to reach the business.

Kathy Velker says she's been unable to reach Fawcett for answers.

"I have no idea what his logic is, you can't get a hold of him. You don't know what's going on," said Velker.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office has received at least 14 complaints regarding Cardinal Home Improvements.

A representative with the Attorney General's Office is encouraging anyone that's lost money to Cardinal Home Improvements to file a complaint.

