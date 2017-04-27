Man charged following domestic disturbance on MetroLink bus

An East St. Louis man is facing charges following a domestic disturbance while on a Metro bus on Monday.

Police say 30-year-old Kevin M. Stringer hit his girlfriend in the face multiple times and attempted to drag her from the bus by her hair. When officers arrived at the Fairview Heights MetroLink station, Stringer had already fled the scene, but was later found a short distance away and taken into custody.

The victim sustained cuts and swelling on her face, and was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities in St. Clair County have charged Stringer with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, all of which are class 3 criminal felonies. He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail with his bond set at $30,000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved