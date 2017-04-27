Physician who was dragged off flight settles with United

Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.More >
An Ohio woman called 911 in a panic Thursday afternoon with ample reason: A 5 1/2-foot long boa constrictor she had rescued a day earlier had wrapped itself around her neck, was biting her face and wouldn't let go.More >
An Ohio factory owner said Saturday that though she has blue-collar jobs available at her company, she struggles to fill positions because so many candidates fail drug tests.More >
