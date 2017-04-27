Mom starts kid computer coding program to help with future

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An area mother is helping kids write computer code, to prepare them for the future.

Shay Gillespie founded Color Coded Kids, an interactive classroom designed to teach students about computer programming.

Gillespie started with just 15 kids in her basement, now her courses are at the Microsoft Store in the Galleria Mall.

“So when I started Color Coded Kids I wanted to have kids to have access,” said Gillespie. “I didn’t want any barriers. Period. So if you didn’t have a laptop you wouldn’t be able to join, so I invested in all the laptops. I now have 25 laptops.”

Gillespie said Color Coded Kids started in October and now has 125 kids learning the power of computer coding.

The course is a 12-week interactive classroom that helps kids 8-13-years-old technology programming.

“I’ve always wanted to make video games for people so that they can be inspired to do the same work that I want to do. That’s always been my dream and it always will be,” said Alex Colon who is in the course.

Gillespie hired seven developers to teach the kids. She said it’s more than fun and games, they’re actually learning lifelong skills.

“For me it’s exposing those kids early on so that they can create their own destiny,” said Gillespie. “There’s nothing wrong with being a basketball player or a policemen or firefighter, there’s nothing wrong with that, but when you talk about exposing them to a field where they can be an entrepreneur, write their own ticket. That’s what I want to teach, that invaluable tool that can carry them to any occupation.”

If you would like to enroll your children or register for the sessions click here.

