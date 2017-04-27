'CodeRed alert' issued by Swansea police following car burglaries

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Swansea Police Department has issued a “CodeRed alert” after several car burglaries were reported Tuesday night.

Police were first alerted to the burglaries around 11 p.m. after two suspects were seen looking in vehicles and trying to open doors on Dale Crest Manor.

According to police, six vehicle burglaries were reported between Dale Crest Manor, the 1600 block of W.H. Street, St. Clair Lake Drive, and Meta Street.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry but encourage all residence in Dale Crest Manor to remove valuables from their cars and lock their car doors.

Swansea Police swept the area looking for suspects but had no luck. Officers are asking residences to call if they see anything suspicious.

