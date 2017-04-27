3 more accuse local doctor of sexual assault

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three more people are accusing a local doctor of sexual assault.

Court documents released Thursday show that Howard Setzer is being accused by the three victims of touching them inappropriately without their consent in the 1020 block of Bellevue Avenue. The documents state that two interactions took place in 2016, on August 29 and December 19, and one took place on January 30, 2017.

Setzer has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse, three counts of assault and one count of sodomy.

In early February, the 39-year-old was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree attempted sodomy for allegedly assaulting two patients who came to his office for back pain treatment.

Just over a week after the charges were filed, a woman gave News 4 a video she recorded of her visit to Setzer’s office.

“I’m there for my back, and even things like touching my breasts and things like that, I didn’t know if that was okay or not, but then again he’s a doctor and you trust the doctor, and whatever the doctor says you do it and don’t hesitate,” said Melissa Garanzini.

