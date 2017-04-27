Body found behind building in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officers were called to St. Louis' Baden neighborhood after a man’s body was found Thursday.

The body was found behind a vacant home in the 8500 block of Halls Ferry shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Homicide investigators were originally called to the scene, but officials now say the investigation will by handled at the district level.

The man’s cause of death has not been released.

No other details have been released.

