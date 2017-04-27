High school student shot while walking to bus stop in North County, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 18 year old high school student was shot while walking to a bus stop in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

St. Louis County Police officials said the 18-year-old was walking to the bus stop in the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue when he was approached by three suspects in a small, silver sport utility vehicle with tinted windows just before 6 a.m. When someone inside the vehicle showed a handgun and demanded property from the teenager, he dropped his backpack and tried to run away but the suspect shot him in the torso.

The suspects’ vehicle then drove away from the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

The victim was a transfer student at Francis Howell Central High School. The district sent out a mass email to parents in the district telling them of what happened. "It's a tragedy whenever a student gets shot. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and the student's family," said Matt Deichmann, with the Francis Howell School District, "We have extra counselors on hand for any students or staff members who feel that they may need any assistance in dealing with this issue."

The district is grateful the student survived the attempted robbery and hope for a quick recovery. "We welcome this student back with open arms as soon as they're ready to return to school. We'll do whatever it takes to make sure they're caught up with all their course work," said Deichmann.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

