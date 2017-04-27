Cars damaged by falling tree in Central West End

A tree fell in the area of Westminster Place near Newstead Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A tree fell and damaged vehicles in the Central West End overnight.

No one was injured when the tree fell in the area of Westminster Place near Newstead around 2 a.m. Thursday.

No other details have been released.

