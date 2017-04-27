Police: 2 in custody, 1 sought after carjacking man who was driving them to St. Louis

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Franklin County are searching for a carjacking suspect following a crash overnight.

Police in St. Clair said the incident began when a 58-year-old man picked up a female acquaintance in Springfield. After being picked up, the woman asked him to drive to Branson, where they picked up two men.

As they were driving to St. Louis, the three passengers asked the driver to stop by a friend’s place in St. Clair but as they got closer to the house, the two men showed a handgun and forced the driver out of the car. The two men and the woman then drove away from the car’s owner.

Later, police in Pacific spotted the car and attempted to stop it. After driving away from police, the suspects crashed on Highway OO just south of Interstate 44.

When the vehicle crashed, two suspects were taken into custody. A K9 Unit has been called to the area to assist with finding the third suspect.

Authorities have not released any other details.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved