Metro East teenagers rescue man from car in lake

The man's car was flipped upside down in the fish hatchery in Carlyle, Ill. (Credit: Tucker Johnson)

CARLYLE (KMOV.com) – Two high school seniors in Carlyle, Ill., are being hailed heroes after rescuing a man from a lake Saturday night.

The teens were driving along Franklin Street when they saw a man drive into the fish hatchery pond. They pulled over and jumped into action.

“I was pretty much freaking out as anyone would, so I said we got to pull over and do something, help,” said Tyler Guthrie.

Guthrie and his friend Tucker Johnson got into the water and realized the doors were locked and the driver couldn’t open the windows.

“I ran to Tyler and said the doors are locked so we need to bust the windows so we grabbed one of the rocks there and it took us a couple of tries to bust the window but Tyler got one of them,” said Johnson.

They pulled the man in his 60s out of the car and called 911. He was conscious and awake. And as the car sank deeper, the teens realized had they not driven along, who knows what could have happened.

“I don’t think anyone else would have seen him,” said Guthrie.

Now the City of Carlyle plans to honor the teens for their heroic action at a later date.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.