East St. Louis man wins $484,000 Queen of Hearts drawing

An East Saint Louis man is nearly $500,000 richer.

The prize in the Queen of Hearts raffle in Caseyville reached $484,000. After weeks of misses and the jackpot growing, the winning ticket was drawn and queen of hearts found on Wednesday.

The rain didn't keep people from coming out for the chance to win nearly half a million dollars.

"I live nine houses from here and I had to stop on my way here and I could hardly get in my driveway," said Linda Abernathy.

Each week, people put in a dollar for each ticket sold at the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117 in the hopes of getting the chance to draw the queen of hearts.

"We bought 30 tickets and it's a lot of fun, my wife was the one who really heard about it," said William Gass.

Over 120,000 tickets were sold for the Wednesday drawing.

"I am going to share it with my two children, my grandkids and I think I will get a facelift," said Pam Brosaa before the drawing.

Gass added, "If we win, we will pay off some bills, some needed bills, and enjoy the rest of it."

But there can only be one winner and Orlando Fridge was it.

'I just said wow. I couldn't believe it. It means I am going to put it in the bank," he said.

Fridge, an East Saint Louis resident, says he plans on using the money for his kids and grandchildren.

