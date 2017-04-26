Lyft hits the road in St. Louis

The ride-sharing service, Lyft, launched for the first time in St. Louis on Wednesday as the company and its competition, Uber, are now legal throughout the state. (Credit: AP Images)

The ride-sharing service, Lyft, launched for the first time in St. Louis on Wednesday as the company and its competition, Uber, are now legal throughout the state.

Creve Coeur attorney Kevin Peek went on Twitter to celebrate Lyft's arrival.

"I'll use it to get where I need to go, depositions, frequently to court." Peek said.

Outside of Scottrade Center, Blues fans were arriving by using ride sharing services.

One Uber driver said he's now signed up to also drive for Lyft.

"A lot of people are excited," said the driver, who only gave his first name, Daniel.

A Lyft spokesman says the company's service adds to local economies and cuts down on drunk driving.

The Metropolitan Taxicab Commission remains opposed to the ride sharing services, saying Uber and Lyft have unfair advantages by avoiding the regulations required on cab drivers.

