Effort underway to get dogs from nuclear disaster zone to St. Louis

A push is underway help dogs near the area affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Credit: KMOV

An effort is underway to get dogs left in a nuclear disaster zone in Europe to St. Louis.

Hundreds of stray dogs are roaming an area near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. In 1986, more than 120,000 people were evacuated after an explosion at the plant. The dogs roaming nearby are descendants of the pets many families left behind.

The Clean Futures Fund has gotten two dogs out so far. All adopted dogs are healthy and uncontaminated before coming to St. Louis.

The push to adopt dogs is taking place because the area around Chernobyl does not have the means to care for the dogs and there is a concern about spreading disease.

If you would like to donate to the Clean Futures Fund or help another way, click here.

