Homeless shelter in South City uses program to help men facing addiction

A newly established homeless shelter in south St. Louis is hoping to assist homeless people displaced since the New Life Evangelistic Center shut down in March.

Precious Work Transitional Living Men’s Home in South City was started in 2015 by Pastor Craig Tiller to help men battling addiction, unemployment, and homelessness.

Pastor Tiller said he started the men’s home with the vision to help men turn their lives around.

“We have a program, we’re not warehousing people or just giving them a place to live or relax to hangout, no because we would be failing them like the system has already. We want to empower them to take control of their lives,” said Tiller.

Tiller said 15 men have completed the program so far and he plans to expand their outreach in the near future.

To donate to Precious Word Men's House, check out their GoFundMe account here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.