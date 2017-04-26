Fight between friends leads to deadly shooting

A man is dead after being shot in the chest on the 2100 block of East Adelaide on April 18.

According to police, the victim and suspect were friends. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Jarvis M. Jenkins of Hanley Hills, and the suspect is a 19-year-old male who remains at large.

Jenkins and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that led to a physical fight. During the fight, the suspect produced a handgun and shot Jenkins in the chest, police said.

Jenkins was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical and unstable condition. He later died of his injuries.

Homicide is handling the investigation that remains ongoing.

