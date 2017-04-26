City deputy charged for alleged sex with an inmate

Christopher Lee Jones, 50, a St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy, allegedly had sex with an inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A deputy with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office has been charged with having sex with an inmate in a city jail, News 4 has learned.

According to St. Louis police, the victim, a 35-year-old female inmate at the Medium Security Institution, reported she had been sexually assaulted by Christopher Lee Jones, a 50-year-old St. Louis City sheriff's deputy. Police said that the investigation showed that on Thursday, April 20, Jones transported the victim to the St. Louis City Justice Center where the sexual contact occurred.

It is unclear if the sexual contact was consensual, however, Missouri law prevents any person who works in a correctional facility from having sex with an inmate.

Authorities in St. Louis have charged Jones with one count of Sexual Conduct with an Inmate, which is a Class E felony.

Police say Jones encountered the victim in the women's bullpen at the Justice Center, where he informed the victim that he had been brought there to see her. Shortly after giving the inmate food and claiming that it was a birthday present, Jones sexually assaulted her. The entire incident was caught on video surveillance, according to a probable cause statement.

According to a public records request, Jones has worked at the Sheriff's Office for 13 years. An attorney for the Sheriff's Office tells News 4, "per department policy he is currently suspended with-out pay pending further investigation." The attorney declined to provide any additional comment.

This is a developing story and News 4 will provide additional updates as soon as they are available.

