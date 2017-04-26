Remains of infant found in duffel bag - KMOV.com

Remains of infant found in duffel bag

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Remains of an infant were found in this duffel bag on April 15. Credit: St. Louis County PD Remains of an infant were found in this duffel bag on April 15. Credit: St. Louis County PD
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

St. Louis County Police say remains of an infant were found in a leather duffel bag on April 15.

Police say they have not determined how old the infant was or its gender. 

The remains were found in a private lake near a North County subdivision.

If you have any information on the case, contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

