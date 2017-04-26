Suspect in custody after man, woman found shot in Walgreens parking lot

William Alexander, 37, of the 1800 block of Don Donna Drive, is accused of shooting a man and woman in north St. Louis County Wednesday (Credit: Police / KMOV)

After two victims were shot, the van then crashed into two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of a Walgreens. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges after a man and woman were shot while driving in a van in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon.

William Alexander, 37, of the 1800 block of Don Donna Drive, is accused of shooting the duo from behind while they were driving in the 5790 block of Lucas & Hunt around 1 p.m.

The van they were inside crashed into two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens following the shooting.

After firing the shots, witnesses reported seeing Alexander exit the vehicle while holding a gun.

Alexander was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Police said he admitted to shooting the victims.

Alexander was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Officials said he is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The victims were taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was requested by the County Club Hills Police Department to assist in the investigation.

Police said the investigation remains very active, and if you have any information regarding this case, please contact police immediately or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477

