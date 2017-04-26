August execution date set for Missouri inmate - KMOV.com

August execution date set for Missouri inmate

Posted: Updated:
This November 2005 file photo shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. (Credit: Ap Photo / Kiichiro Sato, File) This November 2005 file photo shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. (Credit: Ap Photo / Kiichiro Sato, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for this summer for a man sentenced to death for the 1998 fatal stabbing of a former newspaper reporter during a burglary.

The state's high court on Wednesday scheduled Marcellus Williams to be executed Aug. 22 by injection for the slaying of Lisha Gayle.

Williams was burglarizing Gayle's University City home when he discovered that Gayle was in the shower. He took a knife from the kitchen and attacked her when she came downstairs, stabbing her more than 20 times before stealing a laptop computer and other items.

Gayle was a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 11 years before leaving the paper in 1992.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Granite City police warn against 'swatting'

    Granite City police warn against 'swatting'

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:59:47 GMT
    Police in Granite City say a family was recently the victim of swatting or someone calling 911 with a false report for a SWAT team. Credit: KMOVPolice in Granite City say a family was recently the victim of swatting or someone calling 911 with a false report for a SWAT team. Credit: KMOV

    Granite City police are warning the public against swatting or calling in a hoax to police to get a SWAT team to respond

    More >

    Granite City police are warning the public against swatting or calling in a hoax to police to get a SWAT team to respond

    More >

  • Police investigating fatal accident in North St. Louis County

    Police investigating fatal accident in North St. Louis County

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:12:29 GMT
    Florissant police investigate an accident at New Halls Ferry on Friday, July 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)Florissant police investigate an accident at New Halls Ferry on Friday, July 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

    Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened in North St. Louis County on Friday morning. 

    More >

    Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened in North St. Louis County on Friday morning. 

    More >

  • WB I-70 near Highland reopen following 2 semi-truck crashes

    WB I-70 near Highland reopen following 2 semi-truck crashes

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:10:14 GMT
    A crash involving a semi-truck shut down westbound Interstate 70 near Highland Friday (Credit: Illinois State Police)A crash involving a semi-truck shut down westbound Interstate 70 near Highland Friday (Credit: Illinois State Police)

    A crash with injuries has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Highland.

    More >

    A crash with injuries has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Highland.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly