Cardinals postpone tonight's game due to weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed Wednesday's game due to weather.

The game against the Blue Jays will be made up Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. as part of a day/night doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday’s game should use to same tickets for the make-up game.

The first game Thursday is scheduled to take place at 12:45 p.m., with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. Gates fort the make-up will open at 5 p.m.

