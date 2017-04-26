Woman who left 'good-bye' note found safe at the hospital - KMOV.com

Woman who left 'good-bye' note found safe at the hospital

Posted:
Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Police Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Police
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A woman who police said left a "good-bye" note in an empty bottle of sleeping pills has been found safe. 

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Cynthia Lynn Collins Wednesday morning. That advisory has since been cancelled as Collins was found safe at the hospital, police said.  

Collins, 62, was last seen in the 1000 block of N Warsaw Road in St. Louis County. Police said she went missing around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said Collins had left a note saying only "good-bye" inside an empty bottle of sleeping pills.

